Hoardings down as work progresses on new Sunderland train station

Work is due to be complete by October

By Ross Robertson
Published 10th Aug 2023, 10:31 BST- 1 min read

Sunderland's new train station is beginning to emerge from its chrysalis as construction work enters its final stages.

The £27million project to create a new station entrance fit for a modern city is due to be complete by October, replacing the 'depressing' facilities to better serve passengers who make 1.7million Metro and 400,000 main rail service journeys each year.

Passersby today have been able to get a glimpse inside as hoardings came down at the entrance, and paving is being laid outside.

The new station entrance will shops and cafes, comfortable waiting areas, a reception, a new mezzanine level with have office space for rail industry staff – and much-needed public toilets.

A new ticket office is also being created, though a question mark remains as to whether it will ever get the chance to open amid controversial closure plans by rail companies.

The ongoing project – which also includes a new multi-storey car park at Holmeside - is part of a wider £100million plan to transform the city’s key transport hub.

