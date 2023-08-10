Hoardings down as work progresses on new Sunderland train station

Sunderland's new train station is beginning to emerge from its chrysalis as construction work enters its final stages.

The £27million project to create a new station entrance fit for a modern city is due to be complete by October, replacing the 'depressing' facilities to better serve passengers who make 1.7million Metro and 400,000 main rail service journeys each year.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Passersby today have been able to get a glimpse inside as hoardings came down at the entrance, and paving is being laid outside.