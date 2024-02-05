Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A historic stretch of buildings in the heart of Sunderland are set to get repair and restoration work as a scheme preserving the city's heritage continues.

The Victoria Buildings at 1-6 Low Row, which is occupied by Streetbar and Victoria’s Loft, is the latest project to be supported by the Bishopwearmouth Townscape Heritage Scheme.

The project, supported by the National Lottery Heritage Fund and Sunderland City Council, aims to restore buildings important to Sunderland’s heritage and improve the look and feel of the area.

A grant of £165,000 has been awarded to carry out repairs to the Victoria Buildings, which date back to 1887 and was named in honour of Queen Victoria’s Golden Jubilee.

The funding will allow local contractors GMR Construction to repair the prominent tower on the building and carry out repairs to the roof, chimney, and guttering.

The masonry will also be repainted as part of the works.

The building at 312 High Street West, which houses Mexico 70 - which is due to close on February 24 - is also undergoing repairs as part of the scheme, with Sunderland-based A Kendal Builders working to repair its roof and chimneys, replace its windows, and improve the shopfront.

The building dates from the mid-19th Century and remnants of the original shopfront are still in place.

Sunderland City Council was awarded £1.9million in funding from the National Lottery Heritage Fund for the Bishopwearmouth Townscape Heritage Scheme in 2018.

The council said this, combined with contributions from the owners and tenants, will see an expected £3million invested in the Minster Quarter.

Work was recently completed on the Almshouses and at Church Lane and grant-aided restoration works have previously been completed at The Peacock, The Dun Cow, Sunderland Minster Churchyard, Sunderland Empire Theatre and the rear wall of the Almshouses.

Minster Park was completely revitalised in 2020 and was a shortlisted finalist for a Landscape Institute Award in November 2021.

Cllr Kevin Johnston, Cabinet Member for Dynamic City at Sunderland City Council, said: "The Bishopwearmouth Townscape Heritage Scheme is making a big difference to the Minster Quarter of the city, it has already transformed some of the city’s best-loved buildings, helping to bring them into the 21st Century while preserving their history and maintaining their features.

“As the project continues it is really enhancing the look and feel of the area and ensuring that these buildings can be enjoyed by residents and visitors for many more years to come."

Ivor Crowther, Head of Investment England North at The National Lottery Heritage Fund, said: "Money raised by National Lottery players has achieved an incredible amount for Sunderland's heritage, with more than £36million invested into projects including the Fire Station, Hylton Castle and Holy Trinity Church.

"We're delighted that Bishopwearmouth Townscape Heritage Scheme is one of those projects. This scheme is all about investing and helping to conserve and improve one of Sunderland's most-loved and distinctive areas."