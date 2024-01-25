Popular Sunderland restaurant Mexico 70 announces closure

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Popular Sunderland city centre restaurant Mexico 70 has announced it's closing its doors.

Since opening six years ago in High Street West, it's proved to be a popular spot, with peak slots regularly booked up.

Specialising in hand-pressed tacos and sides, mezcal and tequila, it's served around 200,000 tacos in meat and vegan varieties over the years.

Tacos and loaded fries at Mexico 70

But tonight, January 25, the team announced on the restaurant's social channels that they will be making their final margarita on Saturday, February 24.

The team behind the Mexican fusion restaurant also own North in Seaburn, Koji in High Street West, The Ship Isis in Silksworth Row and have recently acquired The Kings Arms in Deptford - and they say they will be focusing on those ventures.

A statement reads: "It’s been a really tough decision, but we feel like the time is right to bow out gracefully. Massive thanks to our customers. "

They added: "We’ve hosted so many first dates, lots of which have turned into long term relationships, marriages and even children.

"That’s wild! Thanks to our hardworking staff new and old. It’s a hectic fast-paced environment to work in and they’ve done amazingly."

After briefly opening The Kings Arms over Christmas, the team is now busy working on renovations to the historic boozer, which will reopen in the coming months. They also teased that there will be another announcement relating to Deptford.

Elsewhere in that area, Wild Fire pizza have announced they will be relocating from The Ship Isis to the former Hanover Place pub which they'll be running as a dedicated Wild Fire pizza restaurant and bar.

Due to open in February, the makeover of the site is well underway.

They will be slinging their final pizzas at Ship Isis on Sunday, January 28.