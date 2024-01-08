It's one in a number of new places to eat and drink in the city.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

With its menu of ramen, bao buns, Korean fried chicken and more, Koji has been causing a stir as it brings a kick of spice to the city's burgeoning culture quarter.

Koji in Church Lane

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Sunderland Echo, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Last week, we reported on how the new noodle bar is bringing something different to the former No 2 Church Lane site opposite Sunderland Empire.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Brought to the city by the same team behind nearby Mexico 70, North in Seaburn and Ship Isis, the restaurant is already garnering great feedback with its creative menu.

Here's a look at just some of the dishes on the menu if you're planning on heading along - many of which are vegan and vegetarian.

Ramen and bao buns at Koji

Ramen options start from £13 and include options such as chicken, spicy chicken, black garlic pork ramen and miso gyoza ramen.

Noodle options start from £12 and include wok fried chicken udon, stir fried spicy prawn, crispy teriyaki duck and vegan tofu.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Bao buns (two per serving) options start from £7.50 and include chicken katsu, chashu pork belly, teriyaki duck and sticky Korean tofu.

Small plates & nibbles - lots in this section with prices ranging from £3.50 to £9 including vegan kimchi, seaweed salad, sticky Korean chicken wings, sticky Korean cauliflower wings, chicken gyoza, vegetable gyoza and Japanese mussels.

Korean fried chicken wings at Koji

Cocktails include options such as melon yuzu fizz (£8), spicy margarita (£8.50) and plum negroni (£9)

Beers include Asahi on draught (£5.80 a pint), Two by Two pale on draught (£6 a pint), Double Maxim bottles (£5.80) and Corona bottles (£4.10)

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Wine-wise there's a choice of red or white, starting at £4.50 for a small glass.

Koji opening hours

Koji, on the corner of Church Lane, is currently open Thursdays and Fridays from 4pm, 12pm to 11pm on Saturdays and 12pm until 5pm on Sundays.

No need to book, it's walk ins only.

You can also just visit for drinks with a cocktail offer of two for £12 on Friday and Saturday evenings.

Other new restaurant openings heading our way this year

The Botanist will be opening its doors in Keel Square from January 30 for walk ins, with bookings open from February 4. It will be serving everything from brunches through to evening meals and Sunday dinners.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Muddler will also be bringing its pan-Asian fusion dishes to Keel Square in 2024.

Elsewhere in the city centre, The 3 Stories bar and nightclub will be opening its doors this year after the transforming the old JJB Sports site in High Street West.

And, at the far end of High Street West, opposite Pop Recs, the team behind Vaux will breathe new life into the old Bridge Hotel Vaults site. They are also busy creating new beachfront bar Elephant Rock in the old shelter in Marine Walk, Roker.