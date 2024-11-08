Sunderland’s Boxing Day Dip is back - and here’s how you can be there.

Sunderland Lions Club has been organising the Dip since it started in the 1970s, and in 2022 teamed up with city-based heart health education charity The Red Sky Foundation to bring the Dip back after a three-year Covid-enforced absence.

Since then, the event has gone from strength-to-strength and Red Sky founder Sergio Petrucci MBE hopes this year’s Dip will be the biggest and best yet.

Once more, dippers will gather at Seaburn Stack and parade along the seafront before returning to the Stack for hot chocolate after taking the plunge.

Mayor of Sunderland Cllr Alison Chisnall will lead this year’s parade - and she and consort Alistair Thomson joined representatives of the Lions and Red Sky at the Stack this morning to launch this year’s event.

Boxing Day’s high tide times mean dipper will start to gather from 9am, with this year’s parade setting off at 10.15am, rather than the usual 11am and accessing the beach at Little Italy, rather than heading directly across the road from the Stack.

Admission is £10, with dippers free to keep any funds they raise for their own good causes.

Lions president Jackie Robson said the team up with Red Sky had turned out to be a winner: “It has been a huge success,” she said.

“It has just restored the event’s status and its importance to the ciity. People do want to fundraise for their own good causes and this is a great way to do that.”

Sergio thanked bosses at the Stack for their continued support and the event’s other sponsors - Bristol Street Motors Peugeot and Vauxhall, Everyone Active and Seldons.

“We want to ensure as many people as possible in the city get the chance to fundraise and we could not do it without the support of our sponsors,” he said.

“We have kept the price at £10, the same as last year, to help people with the cost of living crisis and for that you get a medal and a hot chocolate when you get back to the Stack.

“We will also be running an on-line fancy dress competition for people to submit their pictures taken on the day.”

To register for this year’s event, visit dip.redskyfoundation.com.

