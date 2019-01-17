'Praying for a miracle' - your prayers for Carter Cookson as family continues search for heart

Have your say

Families across the North East have been showing their support for little fighter Carter Cookson as his parents reveal they have only days left to find a heart for their son.

Baby Carter, who was born on Boxing Day, underwent heart surgery when he was just days old.

Parents Sarah and Chris Cookson were then dealt the devastating blow that only a heart transplant could save their son's life.

Doctors gave little Carter weeks to live while the search for a heart continued - but now the family has been told by doctors they have only days left.

The couple, who set up the Charlie Cookson Foundation to support the parents of seriously ill children following the death of their first son, are praying for a miracle as their appeal travels across the globe.

Here are some of your messages of support from our social media pages:

Annelise Hamilton: "This family have suffered enough. Why do awful things happen to such good people?"

Michelle Fee: "Heartbreaking, praying so much every day."

There are days left to find a heart for the new baby.

Emmaline Taylor: "So very sad, God is with him and watching over him always thinking of this beautiful baby boy. Everyone is praying for a miracle."

Sue Scorer: "Poor little baby and my heart aches for his mam and dad they have been through enough hope they get the news they deserve."

Trudy Davison: "The whole situation is absolutely heartbreaking. I hope to God a heart is found for him. Sending love and prayers and shared."

Sarah Everson: "I can't imagine what this family is going through thoughts and prays are with you all stay strong little man."

Moira Manson: "This is hard for them, to get a heart a baby has to die tragic for everyone."

Allison Robson Bailey: "Oh I pray for good news ... absolutely devastating, poor baby."

Vicky Chisholm: "Absolutely heartbreaking. I'm hoping along with everyone else that they get their miracle."

Allison Moore: "It’s an awful thought that we need someone else to endure grief in order for this li'l man to survive ... stuck between a rock and a hard place."

Sandra Humble: "Praying for Carter you beautiful boy."

Heather Kev Dobson: "Praying for this family, my heart breaks for you, hoping for a miracle."

Tracy Lee Mitchinson: "Prayers for you, this must be torturous."

Allison Scott: "This is devastating I’m praying for you and your beautiful baby boy."

Elizabeth Ridley: "Praying to the angels please find a heart for Carter."

Julie Qualie: "In my thoughts ... hope this brave boy and his family get the happy ending they deserve."

Claire-Louise Parry: "Absolutely awful! This baby deserves a heart he deserves a chance at life."