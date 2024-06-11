Golfers invited to help raise funds in memory of Bradley Lowery

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Bradley Lowery

Golfers of all abilities are again being invited to enjoy a grand day out while helping raise funds in memory of much-loved young Sunderland fan Bradley Lowery.

Brad died aged six in 2017 after having been diagnosed with neuroblastoma - a rare type of cancer - when he was 18 months old.

The Bradley Lowery Foundation was set up to help others in his memory.

Among its many supporters is care services provider Ascot Care, which holds an annual golf day to help the cause.

The 2023 event raised almost £10,000, and organisers are hoping to achieve the same again for 2024.

Clearwater Utilities were the overall winners in 2023. Picture c/o Ascot Care. | Clearwater Utilities were the overall winners in 2023. Picture c/o Ascot Care.

The event will take place on Friday, July 26 at the renowned Close House Golf Course in Heddon on the Wall, Northumberland.

Golf enthusiasts and supporters alike are invited to join in the memorable day on the greens.

Teams of four can register for £500, which includes a bacon sandwich on arrival, participation in the golf day, and a meal at the Club House to conclude the event.

Lianne Ohara from Ascot Care’s Head Office said "We are delighted to once again host our Charity Golf Day in support of the Bradley Lowery Foundation. It's a fantastic opportunity for our community to come together, enjoy a day of golf, and make a real difference in the lives of those affected by cancer at a young age, and their families.

“We encourage businesses and individuals to join us in supporting this worthy cause.”