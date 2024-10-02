Giant new artwork appears on former Houghton Colliery site

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A giant sculpture paying homage to Wearside’s mining history has been installed on a former colliery site ahead of its grand unveiling later this year.

‘Shifting Times’ is the latest work of art by father-and-son sculptors Ray and Sam Lonsdale.

Featuring a miner’s helmet, token, and head torch, the artwork was commissioned by Sunderland City Council as part of the ongoing regeneration of the former Houghton Colliery site.

Situated in a new public space created off Newbottle Street, the sculpture will be officially unveiled to the public at a launch event next year, once work on the redevelopment of the site has finished.

The site will also be home to new Tesco and Home Bargains stores.

The land had previously sat unused since Houghton Colliery closed in 1981.

Cllr Kevin Johnston, portfolio holder for business, housing and regeneration at Sunderland City Council, worked with local councillors to secure the funding required for the sculpture from the Coalfield Area Committee.

He said: “It’s amazing to see Shifting Times now taking pride of place on the former Houghton Colliery site ahead of its official unveiling later this year.

“The artwork will form a focal point on the new retail development and provide a lasting tribute to the miners who worked at the colliery, as well as the families who supported them.

“It’s quite fitting, actually, that it will now also contribute to the economic success of the town centre by attracting more people to Houghton and its high street.

“It is something we hope everyone in Houghton can really get behind and be proud of.”

Ray Lonsdale, founder of Two Red Rubber Things and the creator of the famous ‘Tommy the Soldier’ sculpture on Seaham seafront, worked on the project with his son, Sam, who has his own fabrication business, Creative Ape Fabrications.

He said:“We wanted to create something that really encapsulated Houghton’s rich mining heritage and the history of the site.

“The helmet, token, and head torch are all tokens of a miner’s daily work and life, and the inclusion of the year 1981 also felt pertinent, as it was the year the town’s miners finally hung up their helmets and head torches for the last time.

“We’ve been delighted with the feedback we’ve received so far and are looking forward to welcoming the community to the launch event next year, when we can finally see it in its full glory.”

Sam added:”It’s been a real privilege to be part of this project, knowing just how much it means to the people of Houghton.

“One of the things we really wanted to do was create something that would spark conversations about the history of the area and act as a lasting legacy to the colliery, and hopefully we’ve achieved what we set out to do.”

Houghton Ward councillor, Juliana Heron, also worked closely with Kevin, Ray and Sam on the project.

During the 1984 miner’s strike, Juliana was part of a support group fighting on behalf of striking County Durham pit workers and believes the artwork ‘perfectly captures the town’s mining history’.

She said: “It is a truly magnificent work of art which perfectly captures the everyday life of a miner.

“Back in 1981, the closure of the pit was a tough, challenging time for the town,but hopefully 2025 will be somewhat of a turning point, with the opening of the new retail development and public realm acting as a real catalyst for the area.

“Local high streets across the UK have struggled in recent years and Houghton is no different, however this development will see even more people come to the town, whether it’s to see Ray and Sam’s fantastic artwork or to visit the stores.

“It will provide a huge boost to the town’s economy and cultural offering.”

Gavin Cordwell-Smith, chief executive of Hellens Group, which is leading the redevelopment of the former Houghton Colliery site alongside construction specialist, Fintry Estates,said: “We’re incredibly proud to be part of a project that not only honours Houghton-le-Spring’s rich history and heritage but also plays a key role in revitalising the area for future generations.

“The installation of this sculpture is a significant moment, marking both a tribute to the town’s mining legacy and a symbol of its regeneration. It represents the past, the present, and the future of Houghton, and we hope it will serve as a focal point for the community – a place where people can reflect on the town’s proud history, and look forward to the opportunities this redevelopment will bring.”

A date for the launch event later this year is also set to be revealed in the coming weeks.