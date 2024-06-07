Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Apparently the ‘iconic waistcoat has become a symbol of national pride and unity’

Free games at Hollywood Bowl for wearing a waistcoat like the real (honest) Gareth Southgate.

To celebrate England's first match in Euro 2024, a Washington bowling alley is offering free bowling to anyone who turns up wearing a waistcoat like England manager and fashion god Gareth Southgate.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Sunderland Echo, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

On Saturday and Sunday of June 15 and 16, all walk-in waistcoat wearers at the venue at the Galleries will bowl for free, while pre-booked customers who wear a waistcoat on the day will receive a VIP upgrade (subject to availability), or a voucher for a free game in the future.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

England play Serbia on the Sunday at 8pm in Gelsenkirchen. The offer is in appreciation of Southgate, perhaps the most famous waistcoat wearer never to play snooker.

Hollywood Bowl says his "iconic waistcoat has become a symbol of national pride and unity" and invites families to join in the fun and show their support for England by donning their best waistcoats and enjoying complimentary ten-pin.

Liz Penney, head of marketing, said: “The excitement is building for the nation as hopes are high for the England squad to bring it home this year.

"We wanted to create a special experience that brings families together and adds to the excitement.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"By offering free bowling to waistcoat wearing families, we're not only celebrating our national team's journey but also encouraging families to create lasting memories together.”

The offer applies at other Hollywood Bowl bowling alleys across the country.