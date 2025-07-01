Former Sunderland AFC footballer teaches kids on importance of outdoor play

A former Sunderland AFC footballer has paid a visit to their old primary school.

Jordan Nobbs recently paid a visit to her old primary school in an effort to teach children on the importance of outdoor play.

The footballer, who has played for Sunderland AFC, Arsenal, Aston Villa and England, spread the message that any outdoor space, small or large can be a starting point for sporting dreams to come true.

Teaming up with Miracle-Gro to spread the message, Jordan reflected on where her own journey into the world of football began.

Jordan Nobbs returned to her old primary school to teach children on how important it is to play outdoors. | Miracle-Gro

She said: “Some of my earliest football memories were right in the back garden and at my local playing fields.

“I want every child to feel that same spark of inspiration I had, and it starts with giving them the space to play, dream, and just have fun.

“That’s why I’m proud to team up with Miracle-Gro to help families get their gardens game-ready for a summer of sport."

During her time back at the school, Jordan reflected on how her own journey to success started in the garden. | Miracle-Gro

Karen Wilkinson, Marketing Director UK & Ireland, Miracle-Gro, has expressed her delight in teaming up with Jordan to help get more children and their families spending more time outdoors.

She added: "This summer, as sporting fever sweeps the nation, we’re proud to team up with Jordan Nobbs to help families transform their outdoor spaces into arenas of imagination and joy.

“Whether it’s planting a seed, kicking a ball, or simply soaking up the sun, time in the garden nurtures more than just plants — it nurtures wellbeing, togetherness, and lifelong memories."

