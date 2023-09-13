Former Luciano owners open new restaurant in Cleadon after being forced to close in Sunderland
The new restaurant has been well received
The owner's of a popular restaurant which was forced to close to make way for regeneration projects in Sunderland city centre have opened a new eatery just over the border.
Brothers Habib and Masoud Farahi were forced to close the much-loved Luciano restaurant after its High Street West premises were scheduled for demolition to make way for the new Culture House development.
The business had been running for 31 years, and won Leisure Business of the Year 2021 at the Sunderland Echo Portfolio Awards.
A petition urging council chiefs to find the restaurant a new home in Keel Square failed to keep the business in the city centre, however.
But now its owners have opened Luci's Bar & Bistro in Front Street, Cleadon Village, serving brunch, lunch and a la carte menus.
The brothers decided to open a new restaurant in Cleadon as they say the village has seen a number of other businesses opening up catering to people in the area.
They decided it would be the perfect location as the village was in need of a restaurant where locals could come enjoy a meal without having to travel too far.
The restaurant has taken around five months of renovation work, including redesigning the whole premises, moving the bar, plumbing, wiring, redecorating, revamping the kitchen and more.
One of the most notable pieces of décor in the restaurant is the original sign from Luciano in Sunderland.
Habib, who also owns Luciano Bar & Bistro Restaurant in Peterlee with Masoud, said: "We are more than happy with the way it has turned out and the customers are really happy with the place and they've got somewhere nearby to come and enjoy a meal and socialise.
"The first day of opening was busy and we've been busy day and night since and the feedback we've had so far has been really good."
The restaurant has created around 12 jobs both full-time and part time and has already become an asset to the local community.
Luci's Bar and Bistro is open Tuesday to Saturday 11am to 9pm for drinks and serving food 11am-3pm & 5pm-9pm & Sunday 12pm-4pm for food and drinks.