A football fan moved as if to grab a policeman’s defensive weapon when he interfered in the arrest of a wanted friend in Sunderland, a court heard.

Jordan Hammond, 33, was quickly bundled away by another officer over fears he planned to try to take hold of a canister of PAVA spray. Hammond, of Cairo Street, Hendon, interfered when his arrival at his pal’s home in Hastings Street, Hendon, on Saturday August 30, coincided with that of police.

Magistrates were told when he came in one door after attending a soccer match, they came in another, surprising him in the process. Prosecutor Jonathan Stirland told the South Tyneside court: “At approximately 8pm, the police were there for somebody else.

“Two officers were present, and they tried to detain the wanted male and informed him why they were there. This defendant was also present and interfered in that process by grabbing onto the wanted man as if to prevent his arrest.

“It was a fruitless exercise. He was told to move away, and he did move into the kitchen, but he came back and had to be pushed away. There was a moment where one officer was concerned that he was trying to get hold of PAVA spray, which is a firearm. He was bundled into the garden.

“It was a situation where he didn’t need to get involved and he probably thought that he was doing something for his pal, but the officers were there to do something. It’s not the worst case of resisting arrest but he did make it more difficult for the officers to do their job."

Hammond pleaded guilty to a charge of obstructing police in the execution of their duty. He has 23 previous convictions from 39 offences and was last in court in January for breaching a community order.

Gerry Armstrong, defending, said: “He apologies to the officers. He had no intention of getting into any disturbance when they came into the house. He had been to the football match and was waiting with his friend’s mother for him to come back.

“He came in one door, and they came in the other. He didn’t realise what was going on.”

Magistrates fined Hammond £80, with £85 court costs and a £32 victim surcharge.