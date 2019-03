Have your say

These images show the damage sustained damage at Dixy Chicken in Sunderland city centre after a fire broke out in the premises.

Dozens of firefighters were called out to the shop at 2.42am this morning.

Picture by Poppy Kennedy.

Holmeside was closed in both directions from Maritime Street to Fawcett Street. The road has now reopened.

It is the second shop fire in Sunderland city centre this year, following the massive blaze at Peacocks in Blandford Street in January.

Picture by Poppy Kennedy.