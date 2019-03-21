Firefighters tackle blaze at Dixy Chicken in Sunderland city centre

Have your say

Firefighters are currently tackling a shop fire in Sunderland city centre.

Around 24 firefighters remain at the Dixy Chicken branch in Holmeside, Sunderland, this morning.

Emergency services were called to the fire at 2.42am in the early hours and six fire engines and two fire officers remain at the scene.

An aerial ladder platform has recently left the incident.

Holmeside was closed in both directions from Maritime Street to Fawcett Street. The road has now reopened

Tyne and Wear Fire and Rescue Service are urging residents to avoid the area.

Dixy Chicken fire in Sunderland. Picture by Tyne & Wear Fire and Rescue.

A spokesman for the service said: "We currently have 20 firefighters from Sunderland, Farringdon, Marley Park and South Shields dealing with a shop fire in Sunderland city centre. Please avoid the area."

Dixy Chicken fire in Sunderland. Picture by Poppy Kennedy