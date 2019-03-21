Fractured gas main continued to reignite blaze as firefighters battled devastating Sunderland shop fire

A fractured gas main continued to reignite a blaze at a Sunderland chicken shop as firefighters battled to bring fire under control.

More than 20 firefighters tackled a blaze that ripped through Dixy Chicken, in Holmeside, in the early hours of this morning.

Dixy Chicken.

The devastation caused has been referred to as a 'burnout'.

A fractured gas main made it difficult to bring the blaze under control as brave crew members wearing breathing apparatus spent a 'considerable time' searching the building for any occupants.

A investigation to determine the cause of the fire is now under way.

Group manager Richard Rackaby, of Tyne and Wear Fire and Rescue Service, has praised crew members for their outstanding efforts extinguishing the fire.

Firefighters tackle blaze.

It is the second shop fire in Sunderland city centre this year, following the massive blaze at Peacocks in Blandford Street in January.



Footage shows fire damage at Dixy Chicken branch after blaze rips through Sunderland city centre premises.

Crews tackled the blaze for almost three hours before the 'stop' was made as officers were confident no more resources were needed and crew members began to dampen down.

Group manager Rackaby said: "It took a considerable time we were faced with a number of barriers to try and fully extinguish and ventilate and ensure there was no one in the property.

Firefighters at the scene.

"Furthermore, the shop has got a basement which is heavily loaded with timber and other materials and the fire had spread.

"The shop itself is 100% burnout and the fire has spread into the flat above and that is also pretty much 100% damage.

"It was a multi-agency operation so we had the ambulance, police, electricity board and the gas board here. It was a great operation where everyone worked together.

"I'd like to thank and commend the firefighters for dealing with such a difficult fire."

Smoke coming out of the property.

Crews were initially called at 2.30am and two fire engines were sent. Dixy Chicken was secured at the front and back but smoke was coming through the roller shutter at the front of the property.



A window was open in the flat above the takeaway but the fire appeared to be coming from the ground floor.

Mr Rackaby added: "We started trying to fight the fire from the ground floor and it had spread to the flat above. It had actually burnt through the staircase so the fire was spreading through the cavities into the first floor and the second floor which was in the roof.

"We had extreme difficulties with it being smoke logged and with the fire travelling throughout the premises to try and locate the rooms to make sure there was no one present so we could account for all persons.

"Following a search of the building which took some considerable time we then continued to fight the fire.

"We then came across the problem of fire continuing to ignite because there was a number of gas mains fractured so the fire kept reigniting.

"Eventually got the gas board down and they took a little bit of investigating at the time to isolate the gas to both the rear and the front of the premises.

"Around about the same time, at 4am, we also got the electricity board, they confirmed that they had isolated the whole street.

"So we then progressed into the premises to ensure the whole fire was extinguished.

"Once we were confident that we had the fire under control it was then the case of just going room by room peeling back the walls and the floors to extinguish all.

"At the height of the incident we had five pumps in attendance and the aerial ladder platform which were all put to use.

"Throughout the night we've had up to 16 firefighters wearing breathing apparatus go into fire and do various tasks.

"As you can see now we're winding down and starting to begin the fire investigation."