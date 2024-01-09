Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A signage firm which says it was wrongly blamed for the Newcastle United livery at Sunderland's Stadium of Light which appeared before derby day has spoken out to set the record straight.

Sunderland fans were livid when images leaked on social media showing the stadium's Black Cats bar decked out in NUFC colours and slogans after being rented out to use as hospitality for Newcastle supporters on the day of the FA Cup derby.

Anger remains, however, and now a firm based in Tyneside has spoken out to say it has wrongly been blamed for supplying the signage, and has suffered threats as a result.

Jonathan Cawthorn, managing director of JS Group, based in Saltmeadows Road, Gateshead, said: "As a company dedicated to upholding professionalism and respect for all of our stakeholders, we would like to address the recent false reports that the JS Group installed NUFC-related signage at SAFC’s Black Cats bar.

"We would like to reiterate that we as a company had no part in the signage installation, and we fear there has been misinformation spread by an unknown source.

"As a company based in Gateshead, we understand the fierce passion and rivalry that both Sunderland AFC and Newcastle United hold and regret any impact that this situation has had on both fans, especially SAFC.

He added: "Having supplied signage elements to Sunderland AFC between 2007- 2019, we would hate to have what is a healthy relationship with the club as well as the Sunderland community squandered due to misinformation.

"It has been crucial for us to clarify our involvement in this situation and we hope that this has shed some well-needed light on a situation that has affected so many passionate football fans.