Kyril Louis-Dreyfus has issued an apology to Sunderland fans on social media after the Black Cats Bar was rebranded with Newcastle United slogans ahead of Saturday's derby.

Around 700 Newcastle United fans will be in the bar on Saturday after being offered a premium hospitality package as part of their allocation of approximately 6,000 tickets for the game. Slogans in the bar such as 'keep the red flag flying high' and 'ha'way the lads', were replaced, instead reading 'keep the black and white flying' and 'ho'way the lads'.

Supporters reacted with fury when images of the changes were leaked on social media, leading to the club to reverse their decision this afternoon.

The club's chairman said he was 'disgusted and hurt' by the images and said that he hoped to repay that trust of fans in the months and years ahead.

"I would like to apologise to everyone associated with Sunderland AFC for the events that have unfolded today," Louis-Dreyfus wrote on Instagram.

"Like our supporters, I was disgusted and hurt by the pictures circulating online of the inappropriate signs that have been ripped down. I take full responsibility for every decision that is taken by the employees of our club and you have my world that I will personally make sue that we make the necessary changes required to improve because it is clear that there are many areas where we need to be better.

"I have to got know many of you personally over the past three years and I have always tried to act for the good of the people club represents, which makes today even more disappointing. I regret to have let you know, the greatest fans in the world. But I thank you for the trust you have shown in me, to lead your club, since the first day I arrived. I hope that in the months and years to come, I will be able to repay it to you - now my full is behind the team for our upcoming derby."

Sunderland released a statement at teatime saying that they have demanded an immediate review into how the events unfolded.

"Sunderland AFC acknowledges that a serious error in judgement was made in relation to Black Cats Bar earlier this afternoon," it read.

"We apologise to our fans for the understandable concern they have fairly voiced in response and this sentiment is shared by the Club’s Ownership Group and Board of Directors, who have requested an immediate review is undertaken to determine how this process unfolded.

"A direct decision has also been taken by the Ownership Group and Board of Directors to return the space to its original state and we once again apologise to our supporters that this was not addressed sooner."