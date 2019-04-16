Firefighters reveal cause of Sunderland garage blaze that destroyed two cars

Firefighters have revealed the cause of a blaze which tore through a Sunderland garage, causing damage to two cars.

Crews from Sunderland Central and Farringdon were called to a garage fire on Ripon Street, Roker, on Monday afternoon.

Cars were damaged in the blaze at a garage in Ripon Street, Roker.

Firefighters arrived at the scene at around 2.45pm and spent just over an hour tackling the flames.

And now Tyne and Wear Fire and Rescue Service have confirmed that the cause of the fire was accidental.

Pictures from the scene show two vehicles had been gutted in the fire, but a fire service spokeswoman confirmed that no one was injured in the blaze.

During the incident residents were advised by the fire service to keep windows and doors closed due to the large amount of smoke.

The extent of the damage to the garage in Ripon Street, Roker.