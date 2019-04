Two cars have been destroyed after a blaze tore through a Sunderland garage.

Fire crews from Sunderland Central and Farringdon were called to the scene of the blaze in Ripon Street, Roker, at around 2.45pm today.

Pictures from the scene show two vehicles had been gutted in the fire.

Tyne and Wear Fire and Rescue Service had earlier advised residents in the area to keep windows and doors closed due to a large amount of smoke.

The cause of the fire is not yet known.

Crews left the scene at 3.54pm.

