News you can trust since 1873
BREAKING
Chris Evans reveals skin cancer diagnosis on Virgin Radio show
Prigozhin: Wagner chief among 10 confirmed dead in Russian jet crash
Police officer ‘seriously injured’ after being hit by train
Yevgeny Prigozhin was ‘on passenger list’ as 10 killed in jet crash
Dallas creator David Jacobs dies aged 84 following Alzheimer’s battle
Sainsbury’s recall breakfast item over contamination fears

Families and friends enjoy Elemore Family Music Festival at Sunderland's newest park

It was a day of fun and celebration

By Ross Robertson
Published 27th Aug 2023, 18:21 BST- 2 min read

Families enjoyed a day of music and activities in Sunderland’s newest country park.

Elemore Country Park in Hetton officially opened in April 2023 after a mammoth project to transform the former golf course into a new green space for the community and visitors to enjoy.

Elemore Family Music Festival. Picture by North News for Sunderland City Council.Elemore Family Music Festival. Picture by North News for Sunderland City Council.
Elemore Family Music Festival. Picture by North News for Sunderland City Council.
Most Popular
Hide Ad
Hide Ad

The 61-hectare site was previously home to the once-thriving Elemore Colliery from 1825 to 1974 and then Elemore Golf Club, which closed in 2019.

Elemore Family Music Festival. Picture by North News for Sunderland City Council.Elemore Family Music Festival. Picture by North News for Sunderland City Council.
Elemore Family Music Festival. Picture by North News for Sunderland City Council.

To help celebrate the park, which includes a cafe and visitor centre, Elemore Family Music Festival was organised by Sunderland City Council for Saturday, August 26, with free live music and entertainment.

Cllr Claire Rowntree, Deputy Leader of Sunderland City Council. Picture by North News.Cllr Claire Rowntree, Deputy Leader of Sunderland City Council. Picture by North News.
Cllr Claire Rowntree, Deputy Leader of Sunderland City Council. Picture by North News.

The Lake Poets, DENNIS and Houghton Brass Band were among those performing, while families enjoyed free activities like face painting, balloon modelling and even a drop-in circus skills workshop.

Cllr Claire Rowntree, who is deputy council leader, a Hetton ward councillor, and chair of the Elemore Project Group, said: "The first free Elemore family music festival has been a fantastic community event, where we have seen families come along to enjoy local music and family fun in the newly-transformed Elemore Country Park.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

"All throughout the transformation of Elemore there has been a focus on creating a green space that will serve the community and bring people together, so I’m delighted to see that happen with this event."

The new coffee shop and garden centre at Elemore is being run by Bishopwearmouth Co-operative Community Interest Company which already runs the popular Bishopwearmouth Garden Centre and cafe in Chester Road in Sunderland city centre.

The new café employs 16 local people, including six adults with disabilities and all the profits the company generates are invested back into providing paid employment, education, training and work-based placements for adults with learning, physical and mental health needs. 

Related topics:Sunderland