Schoolchildren help plant more than 100 tree saplings at Dalton Park to mark the UN’s International Day of Forests

Children from St Joseph’s Catholic Primary School, in Church Lane, helped plant the trees as part of the centre’s continuing commitment to sustainability, in conjunction with partner, Climate Action North.

Woodland Trust supplied hazel, downy birch, goat willow, crab apple, and hawthorn saplings, which were planted across 55-acres of parkland to coincide with celebrations for the UN’s International Day of Forests.

The tree planting also marked the start of Dalton Park’s and Climate Action North's 2022 Global Wilders School programme.

Pupils from St Joseph’s Primary School in Murton plant new trees in parkland near Dalton Park Shopping Centre

Centre manager Richard Kaye said: “The tree planting is the latest in a series of measures to improve the environment and restore nature at Dalton Park Outlet Shopping Centre.

“It will help provide a beautiful, colourful and welcoming landscape for our customers, staff and retailers while providing a much-needed haven for wildlife, pollinator insects and birds.

“Getting the school children involved was a wonderful chance to share valuable lessons in sustainability and recognise the importance of green space for future generations.

“Across the centre and parkland we are working to improve our carbon footprint, encourage wildlife and look after our surroundings as best as possible.”

Sharon Lashley, Climate Action North’s Managing Director, said: “The children took great pride in their task.

“We encouraged them to take ownership of the trees they plant and in doing this, they will be excited to watch their tiny saplings grow into strong trees in the coming years.”

Dalton Park’s parkland is home to a wide range of species to thrive and a colourful, welcoming and attractive landscape for guests to enjoy.

Last year, Dalton Park became the first location in the North of England to host a Climate Action North Pollinator Parks garden, which is designed to provide a safe place for the struggling insect population.

Sharon added: "Tree planting is one of the vital nature-based solutions to help reverse the climate and environment breakdown and give our native insects, birds, and other animals the food and shelter they need.

“Our approach ensures the tree planting is done correctly. We subscribe to the mantra ‘plant the right tree, at the right time in the right place’.”

