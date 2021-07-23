Dalton Park becomes first retail outlet in the North to introduce a ‘Pollinator Garden’
Retail outlet Dalton Park has worked with Climate Action North to transform an under-used garden area into an insect habitat designed to attract bees, butterflies and more.
Work on the ‘Pollinator Parks Garden’ was carried out during lockdown last year and is the first in the North at a retail outlet.
The garden has now begun to bloom and was officially opened by Councillor Robert Adcock-Forster and Councillor Julie Griffiths from Durham County Council on July 15.
More than 350 wildflower plants were used to establish the garden, containing over 40 different species, all native to Britain and all attractive to bees, butterflies and birds.
North East based artist Ruth Thompson was even asked to create a butterfly sculpture centrepiece for the garden to celebrate the message behind it.
Dalton Park centre manager, Jerry Hatch, has explained that the new garden is part of the retail outlet’s commitment of improving the environment.
He said: “We’re committed to doing our bit for the environment here at Dalton Park, none of the waste produced on site is sent to Landfill, and we also offer electric car charging as well as using energy from our solar panels to feed back into public areas in the Centre.
“And we were delighted to work with Climate Action North on this small ‘rewilding’ project. It’s been really rewarding to see a rarely used garden area blossom into a place so buzzing with nature.
“To further bring the Pollinator Parks Garden to life, local willow artist Ruth Thompson was asked to create a butterfly sculpture centerpiece. Perched on a willow flower, it looks fantastic and really celebrates what the Garden’s all about.
“This project is the first in a series of phases to further develop our existing outdoor spaces into areas that will help a wide range of species thrive and flourish.”
The centre isn’t just improving outside areas for wildlife, in May, plans were approved for new children's play area to replace the existing one – with the aim of “allowing more inclusive play for children of all ages and abilities”.
This includes multi-functional climbing frames, musical equipment and a roundabout, with a wider aim of “enhancing the customers experience” and “promoting social interaction and healthy lifestyles amongst young children.”