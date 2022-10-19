Recycle Week 2022: Recycling or rubbish? The items you can and can't put in your blue bin in Sunderland
We all have a part to play in protecting our community and environment through recycling our household waste where possible.
So for this year’s Recycle Week initiative (October 17 to October 23) we have taken a closer look at Sunderland City Council’s guidance for what can – and can’t – be disposed of in your blue recycling bin.
The annual campaign aims to raise awareness of how recycling makes a difference, with this year’s Recycle Week challenging myths about the practice and working to improve knowledge.
It’s hoped people will be encouraged to recycle the right thing more often, so let’s go through the council’s guidance for households in Sunderland.
What can I put in my blue bin?
Brown, grey and white cardboard: Cereal boxes, ready meal boxes, toothpaste boxes
Clean foil: Pie tins etc
Drinks cans
Empty tins
Food and drink cartons: Empty food, juice and milk cartons
Glass bottles and jars: Coffee jars, jam jars, perfume bottles
Greeting cards without glitter
Household plastic packaging: Bottles and food packaging like milk cartons and yoghurt pots
Paper: Catalogues, envelopes, junk mail, loose shredded paper, magazines, newspapers, phone books, printed paper
What can’t I put in my blue bin?
Any electrical items and small electrical items containing batteries
Batteries
Dog waste bags
Food waste
Garden waste
Greetings cards with glitter or other glittery items
Hard plastic: CD and DVD cases, kitchenware, toys
Inhalers
Light bulbs
Nappies
Paint tins
Plant pots and planting trays
Plastic films: Bread wrappers, bubble wrap, cling film, crisp packets
Styrofoam or polystyrene packaging
Takeaway boxes
Textiles, fabrics and shoes
Tissue paper or wallpaper
Wood
Wrapping paper
For more information on Waste and Recycling in Sunderland, visit the city council’s website here.