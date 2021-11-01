Photos show rubbish left behind by ‘wild campers’ in a wooded area in Sunderland

Images submitted to the Echo on Thursday, October 28, and they appear to show a makeshift campsite at a wooded area along the riverside at North Hylton.

Fallen trees have been placed around a pile of rocks which look to have been placed in the centre of the campsite for make a fire pit.

Along with the makeshift campsite, various alcohol cans and other rubbish has been discarded by “wild campers”.

Sunderland City Council have vowed that whenever they can identify individuals for this type of behaviour, they will take action against them.

The Deputy Leader of the council, Councillor Claire Rowntree, has revealed her disappointment in some members of the public not respecting the local area and reminded anyone who finds rubbish that it can be reported anonymously.

She commented: “The vast majority of people across our city dispose of their waste appropriately, and it is extremely disappointing to see that a small number of people have no respect for their surroundings and won’t take responsibility for their own waste .

“We want to assure residents that where we can identify individuals, appropriate enforcement action will be taken.

"Anyone who finds rubbish can report it at https://www.sunderland.gov.uk/Report-litter-debris-or-leaves and residents are reminded that reports can be made anonymously and in complete confidence."

One angry resident told the Echo: “These so called wild-campers that have started to get along the woods and riverside at North Hylton are just leaving a mess and destroying the environment.

"They have left a large amount of cans and bottles next to a makeshift camp site. Also they have being using the pathway as a toilet.

"They are worse than animals and to top this activity off they are cutting down small trees. One was a very good apple tree chopped through.

“I hope they can be caught because something needs to be done about the state they are leaving the area in.”

It comes as the Echo continues to runs its Clean Streets campaign, aimed at encouraging people to help keep the city clean and report those who spoil it for the rest of us with mess.

Sunderland City Council has said it will take action against anyone who is caught littering or leaving rubbish in public spaces.

