Sunderland teenager with autism handpicked to design artwork for the United States Grand Prix

Out of five artists, Sunderland’s Jack Berry was the youngest and only one from the UK to be selected to create artwork for the United States Grand Prix.

Jack, who is a pupil at the city’s Barbara Priestman Academy, uses his artwork as a way of expressing himself and was noticed by those working in Formula One after his mum, Sara Berry, submitted images he created of Lando Norris and Red Bull in fan forums online.

Sara, from South Hylton, expressed her surprise when she discovered that Jack had been selected to create a piece of artwork.

Jack's artwork is raising money for an autism charity in America.

The 41-year-old mum told the Echo: “At first I didn’t know if it was true or not, you see all these famous artists and designers creating things for events like this and you never think that it will happen to us, all Jack does is makes what he wants.

"He was constantly working on it every day after school as we had to work to a deadline but Jack likes to take his time and do things his way.

"The amount of work, time and effort that he put into it is just amazing."

Jack has previously designed artwork on Lando Norris, left, and his Stars and Stripes for the US Grand Prix.

Prints of Jack’s artwork are raising money for the Autism Society of Texas, and Sara hopes that she can also use them to benefit autism charities based closer to home.

She continued: “To see his artwork up there and raising money for an American charity is great but I’d like to do more.

"I’m looking into the possibility of getting some of the prints, having Jack sign them and then try to sell them on so we can give money to some charities in the UK.

"He has been told that he is an inspiration to others, especially as things like this are a way of engaging children with special needs in things like sports.”

Jack was selected as one of five artists to design a poster for United States Grand Prix.

Jacquie Benestante, Interim Executive Director, Autism Society of Texas, added in a statement: “The Autism Society of Texas was thrilled to learn that we had been chosen as a recipient of funds from Jack's USGP poster.

“We loved learning about Jack and seeing how much he loves art, his passion for Formula One, as well as aviation.

“His use of colour and attention to detail, and how he expresses himself through art, really caught our eye! We loved his poster, ‘Stars and Stripes’.

Jack worked on the artwork everyday after school to hit tight deadlines.

“Jack's desire to do things that help others is really a gift, and we are so impressed by Jack's work and thoughtfulness.

"We are a non-profit organisation that provides free information and referrals, support groups, education and training, as well as legislative advocacy and policy work to support families of children with autism, as well as autistic adults.

“Funds raised from the poster will be used to support our work. We are very grateful to Jack and his family.”

