'No pride in where they live' - readers react to Echo's Letter of the Week on litter

Litter on the streets of Sunderland is a hot-button topic - and you've all had plenty to say about it.

Our Letter of the Week praised the Echo's Clean Streets campaign, which launched in December with a view to inspiring local communities to play their part in cleaning up the city.

This week's writer, a volunteer litter picker, shared her hope that the new initiative will make people think twice about dropping their rubbish in the street.

Dozens of you took part in a conversation on social media about the problem of litter in near your homes- and you had varying views on how to combat it.

Many of you slammed residents and businesses for not taking enough care with their rubbish, while some criticised Sunderland City Council for its fortnightly bin collections, which came into force last April.

Here is what you had to say on Facebook:

Cathy Ball: "Every town and village have more than their fair share of litterers.

"Some people can walk past a bin and then drop their food waste/cans/cig butts/cig packets. It is time people were re-educated in using bins and not just drop litter everywhere!

"Children used to be taught in schools not to drop litter, and indeed used to pick up litter in their lunch breaks, then see their parents drop litter everywhere, no wonder we have a generation who don't care.

"Yes we all have fortnightly waste collections, but we don't all just litter the streets with our excess, we have more respect for our areas, unlike the minority who spoil it all. Also, look at nature reserves, anywhere where there is wildlife, then you see litter, which is harmful to birds, but still people drop their litter."

Monica Wright: "People who litter give no thought to others who share the space. They should be ashamed of themselves!"

Kevin Shaw: "It isn’t the council's fault that I come home to find my street littered with McDonald’s wrappers and Monster cans!"

Cath Canavan: "My back lane is a dumping ground it's horrible. I finish work, go to put my car in the garage & something else has been dumped.

"We have had wardrobes to mouldy bags of shopping not to mention the dog foul [that's there constantly] its pure laziness from people."

Bob Child: "The tip would be more accessible if they stuck to the rules. Sometimes you can't get in for builders vans and pick ups, even though they are not allowed."

Patricia Bowen: "They just dump stuff no pride in where they live or environment."

Tom Bainbridge: "Durham - Bins every two weeks - little to no dumping."

Mavis Hardman: "To me [it] looks like there is not enough litter collections."

Tom Booth: "Yes we pay money to councils etc but we need to look at ourselves. If I miss a week or have loads I bag it in the garage or take it to the tip "

Mark Walton: "When I have excess rubbish I use my neighbours' bins (with their permission) or recycling/put excess in the shed til there's space."

Christopher Barker: "Streets around my area have most rubbish flying around after the bin men have been. They need to tidy up after themselves.

"Of course they might be getting asked to cram too much work into one day so they've no time to tidy up so I'm not saying it's necessarily their fault."

About our Clean Streets campaign

Our Clean Streets campaign is calling on Wearsiders to take more care of their personal waste and dispose of rubbish in bins or the nearest tip.

The outcome will mean a cleaner, more welcoming space for us all to work, live and socialise in.

Anyone who sees items they think have been fly-tipped can contact Sunderland City Council to arrange its removal either online here or by calling 0191 520 5550.