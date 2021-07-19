How Sunderland's new £1.25 million seafront cycle lane could look
This is what Sunderland’s new £1.25 million coastal cycle path could look like as city chiefs look to gather views on the plans.
Sunderland City Council is inviting people to give their opinion on proposals for a new two-way segregated cycle lane along the A183 Whitburn Road.
The project will stretch from the Tram Shelter at Seaburn to the Bungalow Cafe at Roker and use existing space to separate pedestrians, cyclists and vehicles, while maintaining the two-way flow of traffic along the seafront.
The idea has already been given approval by the council’s cabinet, with views now being sought as part of consultation efforts before the next stage of the scheme begins.
The council has secured funding from the Department for Transport to improve the cycling facilities along the stretch of seafront to turn the plans into reality, with £1.125m from the Government’s Active Travel Fund (ATF) and the remaining £125,000 to be covered by the authority.
It says separating cyclists and pedestrians and installing a number of new pedestrian crossings will enable more people to safely access key recreational hotspots such as Roker Park and Cliff Park and help more visitors enjoy the city’s natural assets, including Roker and Seaburn beaches.
The council says the project supports its “commitment to create a dynamic, healthy, and vibrant city, promoting the use of alternative, sustainable modes of transport and healthy living.”
Encouraging cycling instead of driving is another step towards cutting Sunderland’s carbon emissions, as the council and partners are committed to making the city carbon neutral by 2040.
Councillor Claire Rowntree, the council’s deputy leader, said: "Cycling is a fantastic, sustainable and healthy way to get around.
"As we continue to invest in the city, upgrading and improving the cycling route and crossings along Whitburn Road would improve safety, encourage more people to visit the seafront, and promote cycling for both transport and leisure.
"We'd encourage everyone who is interested to find out more about the scheme by viewing the proposals online, and we are interested to hear residents’ feedback."
Following consultation, the scheme will be scheduled to commence in Autumn 2021 after the school summer holidays and would be complete by Spring 2022.
Residents can view the proposals and have their say via https://dppukltd.com/whitburnroadcyclelane.
Any comments should be made by Friday, July 30.