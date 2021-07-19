The project will stretch from the Tram Shelter at Seaburn to the Bungalow Cafe at Roker and use existing space to separate pedestrians, cyclists and vehicles, while maintaining the two-way flow of traffic along the seafront.

Sunderland City Council has shared this artist's impression of how the new cycle path could look.

The council has secured funding from the Department for Transport to improve the cycling facilities along the stretch of seafront to turn the plans into reality, with £1.125m from the Government’s Active Travel Fund (ATF) and the remaining £125,000 to be covered by the authority.

It says separating cyclists and pedestrians and installing a number of new pedestrian crossings will enable more people to safely access key recreational hotspots such as Roker Park and Cliff Park and help more visitors enjoy the city’s natural assets, including Roker and Seaburn beaches.

The council says the project supports its “commitment to create a dynamic, healthy, and vibrant city, promoting the use of alternative, sustainable modes of transport and healthy living.”

Sunderland City Council's new cycle lane proposal along Whitburn Road would replace an existing route.

Encouraging cycling instead of driving is another step towards cutting Sunderland’s carbon emissions, as the council and partners are committed to making the city carbon neutral by 2040.

Councillor Claire Rowntree, the council’s deputy leader, said: "Cycling is a fantastic, sustainable and healthy way to get around.

"As we continue to invest in the city, upgrading and improving the cycling route and crossings along Whitburn Road would improve safety, encourage more people to visit the seafront, and promote cycling for both transport and leisure.

"We'd encourage everyone who is interested to find out more about the scheme by viewing the proposals online, and we are interested to hear residents’ feedback."

This is how the new bike path could look once installed from Seaburn to Roker.

Following consultation, the scheme will be scheduled to commence in Autumn 2021 after the school summer holidays and would be complete by Spring 2022.

Residents can view the proposals and have their say via https://dppukltd.com/whitburnroadcyclelane.

Any comments should be made by Friday, July 30.

