Council leader gives his support to bring back weekly bin collections to Sunderland

The leader of Sunderland City Council has said he would support the return of weekly waste collections.

Councillor Graeme Miller was commenting on a consultation launched by the Government which, as well as proposals for a return scheme for cans and bottles, is looking to bring in weekly collections of food waste as part of a wider overhaul on waste disposal and recycling.

It comes after Environment Secretary Michael Gove said councils could get extra money to reinstate the service.

Reacting to the suggestion, Labour member Councillor Miller, said: "I would love to see the return of weekly collections subject to the funding being provided.

"The Resource and Waste Strategy could provide a great opportunity for making the city cleaner and greener by reducing waste, increasing recycling and improving services.



"If the Government is willing to fund weekly food waste collections as part of a more sustainable approach to improving recycling, at the same time as improving the service we are able to offer residents, I for one would be delighted to see them return."

Waste collections could return to once a week if the Government presses ahead with plans.

Earlier this week, Mr Gove said: "For too long food waste has been left lingering in bins for weeks.

"We'll invest to smooth out differences between individual councils, and support comprehensive and frequent rubbish and recycling collections."

Like many councils, Sunderland has reduced collections to fortnightly, alternating waste and recycling on different weeks.

Garden waste is also every fortnight, between April and November, with Sunderland charging £32.50 a year to have one brown garden waste bin emptied, or £20 for each additional bin, up to a total of four.

Late last year, the council revealed the figures for complaints sent in about waste collections.

