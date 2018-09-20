Here’s a list of ‘incorrect waste’ which could cost you a £75 fine if you put it in the wrong bin

Sunderland City Council has several rules for the correct disposal of household waste.
Guidance on its website states: “Where intelligence identifies that residents are regularly putting out incorrect and/or excess waste, the council will engage with them to provide advice guidance and support, to ensure that they are able to maximise the capacity of the bins provided to contain all residual waste and recycling in the correct way.”
Service requirements
Ensure that all waste to be collected is placed in the correct wheeled bin.
Ensure that the lid of the wheeled bin is able to close fully in order to prevent waste from falling from it or being blown around in windy weather.
You could be fined for putting the following items in the wrong bins.
Green Household Waste Bin
Hazardous waste – such as poison and chemicals
Asbestos
Electrical items – such as electrical plus, microwaves, irons and toasters
Gas bottles
Motor vehicle parts
Brick/rubble
Soil or large branches
Commercial waste
Infectious and other clinical waste like used needles – seek advice from your nurse practitioner on their disposal
Blue Recycling Bin
Tissue paper or wall paper
Textiles – old clothes, tea towels and towels,
Nappies,
Plastic films – such as cling film, bread wrappers, crisp packets, biscuit wrappers, vegetable wrappings and magazine wrappings
Hard plastic – such as toys, kitchenware, electrical plugs and CD or DVD cases
Glittery cards and other glittery items
Styrofoam or Polystyrene packaging.
Wrapping paper
Brown Garden Waste Bin
Food waste
Plastic or plastic packaging
Vegetable peelings and/or egg shells
Tea bags or coffee grinds
Large items of garden waste – such as tree trunks
Soil and rubble
Chris Binding, Local Democracy Reporting Service