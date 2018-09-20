Here’s a list of ‘incorrect waste’ which could cost you a £75 fine if you put it in the wrong bin

Have your say

Sunderland City Council has several rules for the correct disposal of household waste.

Guidance on its website states: “Where intelligence identifies that residents are regularly putting out incorrect and/or excess waste, the council will engage with them to provide advice guidance and support, to ensure that they are able to maximise the capacity of the bins provided to contain all residual waste and recycling in the correct way.”

Service requirements

Ensure that all waste to be collected is placed in the correct wheeled bin.

Ensure that the lid of the wheeled bin is able to close fully in order to prevent waste from falling from it or being blown around in windy weather.

You could be fined for putting the following items in the wrong bins.

Green Household Waste Bin

Hazardous waste – such as poison and chemicals

Asbestos

Electrical items – such as electrical plus, microwaves, irons and toasters

Gas bottles

Motor vehicle parts

Brick/rubble

Soil or large branches

Commercial waste

Infectious and other clinical waste like used needles – seek advice from your nurse practitioner on their disposal

Blue Recycling Bin

Tissue paper or wall paper

Textiles – old clothes, tea towels and towels,

Nappies,

Plastic films – such as cling film, bread wrappers, crisp packets, biscuit wrappers, vegetable wrappings and magazine wrappings

Hard plastic – such as toys, kitchenware, electrical plugs and CD or DVD cases

Glittery cards and other glittery items

Styrofoam or Polystyrene packaging.

Wrapping paper

Brown Garden Waste Bin

Food waste

Plastic or plastic packaging

Vegetable peelings and/or egg shells

Tea bags or coffee grinds

Large items of garden waste – such as tree trunks

Soil and rubble

Chris Binding, Local Democracy Reporting Service