The A19 heading southbound near Doxford Park was closed for a short period of time on Monday, January 17, after emergency services received reports of a car on fire just after 9am.

A Tyne and Wear Fire and Rescue Spokesperson said: “We can confirm that this morning (17th January), we were called to an incident at the Doxford Park exit of the A19.

“Our fire control took the call at 9:05am and two appliances from Farringdon Community Fire Station and one from Rainton Bridge Community Fire Station were on the scene in just six minutes to extinguish a car on fire.

“Our crews left the scene at 9:33am.

Emergency services were called to the A19 southbound near Doxford Park after reports of a car on fire. Photo: North East Live Traffic.

