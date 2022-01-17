Emergency services called to car on fire on A19 in Sunderland after collision
Emergency services were called out after a car caught fire on the A19 near Doxford Park following a two-vehicle collision.
The A19 heading southbound near Doxford Park was closed for a short period of time on Monday, January 17, after emergency services received reports of a car on fire just after 9am.
Two fire crews from Farringdon Community Fire Station and one from Rainton Bridge Community Fire Station were at the scene within six minutes where the car was extinguished and firefighters left just around 9.30am.
A Tyne and Wear Fire and Rescue Spokesperson said: “We can confirm that this morning (17th January), we were called to an incident at the Doxford Park exit of the A19.
“Our fire control took the call at 9:05am and two appliances from Farringdon Community Fire Station and one from Rainton Bridge Community Fire Station were on the scene in just six minutes to extinguish a car on fire.
“Our crews left the scene at 9:33am.