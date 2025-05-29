Gloria Stephenson | Northumbria Police

A grieving family has shared a heartfelt tribute to their loved one – following a fatal collision in Sunderland.

Shortly before 1pm on Friday, May 16, police received a report of a collision involving a pedestrian and a vehicle on the B1286 Burdon Road in Sunderland, near to the junction with Lidcombe Close.

It was understood a woman had been using a zebra crossing when she was struck by an electric motorcycle, travelling in a southbound direction.

Emergency services attended where Gloria Stephenson, 86, from the Silksworth area, sadly passed away at the scene.

Following her tragic death, Gloria’s family have shared a tribute to her in Thursday, May 29. It said:

“It is with great sadness that our amazing mam, Gloria Stephenson, was tragically killed on the 16th of May.

“We are all devastated at the loss of our vibrant, active, beautiful, and intelligent mam, grandma, mother-in-law and great grandma.

“The press described her as an ‘elderly lady’ – however, we want to make absolutely clear that our mam was full of life.

“She was active, fit, healthy, and had years left to give her love and share her energy and zest for life with everyone who knew her.

“The family want to express their heartfelt thanks and gratitude to everyone who supported mam, and her daughter and grandson at the scene.”

An investigation was immediately launched by the Force’s Serious Collision Investigation Unit – after the rider initially drove away from the area.

An 18-year-old man was later arrested on suspicion of causing death by dangerous driving, and the vehicle involved was recovered.

He remains released on police bail, pending further enquiries.

Sergeant Russell Surrey, of Northumbria Police, said: “Our thoughts remain with all of Gloria’s family and loved ones as they try to process what has happened.

“We will support them in any way that we can, as we look to get them the answers they deserve.

“I’d like to thank those who have been in touch to share information and footage with us so far – and would urge any further witnesses to contact us.

“As ever, we would ask people to refrain from speculating on the circumstances both online and in the community – as it could have a negative impact on the case.”

Anyone with information or footage should get in touch by sending Northumbria Police a direct message on social media, or by using live chat and report forms on the Force’s website.

Those unable to make contact in these ways can call 101, quoting reference number: NP-20250516-0472.

