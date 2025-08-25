Tributes have poured in for a man in his 20s who tragically died after suffering serious head injuries in a workplace accident at a funfair.

Emergency services rushed to the Spanish City Summer Funfair in Whitley Bay in North Tyneside on Saturday after being alerted at 2.15pm that a man had been injured after possibly being struck by one of the rides.

He was treated at the scene but was declared dead a short time later.

Corrie Lee Stavers, 28, who died after suffering serious head injuries at the Spanish City Summer Funfair in Whitley Bay in North Tyneside. | Northumbria Police/PA Wire

He has been named locally as Corrie Lee Stavers from Sunderland.

Upon hearing the tragic news, many flooded his Facebook page with tributes.

His sister, Ashley McCabe was among the many who posted an emotional tribute.

She said: “It’s with broken hearts that we share the devastating news that our beloved brother Corrie has passed away.

“He was tragically taken from us in an accident while working on a fairground ride. None of us were prepared for this, and the pain of losing him so suddenly is impossible to put into words.

“Our lives will never be the same without him, but his memory will live on in our hearts forever.

“We love you endlessly Corrie, and we miss you more than words can ever say. Your with our mam now. Rest in peace Corrie.”

Spanish City Funfairs also posted a statement adding that they were “heartbroken” and “ “are all deeply affected by this loss”.

Another person posted that it was “Absolutely heartbreaking”, while many others simply commented RIP.

The fair has been closed to the public and will remain closed until further notice.

Anyone who has information on the incident can contact police officers by sending them a direct message on social media, or by using the live chat or report form functions on the force's website.

They can also call the force on 101 and quote the reference number NP-20250823-0616.