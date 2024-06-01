Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Season’s greetings, but which season?

Ooooh.

It may be the first day of summer, according to the climate experts, anyway, but it’s still a winter wonderland in one corner of of the city.

With June upon us, lights being projected onto commercial buildings on High Street West are still clearly visible at night.

These include a jolly snowman and beautiful snowflake arrangement on the corner of York Street, a poinsettia display bedazzling above Poundland and more Christmassy plants above the German Doner Kebab shop.

The images are projected upon the buildings by special torches which hang from lampposts opposite the buildings.

However, now that the light nights have returned and most stores closing at 5pm, those currently carrying out extremely late/early Christmas shopping do not get to see the images.

But don’t get too attached to them, as council chiefs say they are on the case - and have explained why the festive lights are still aglow.

A statement from Sunderland City Council said: "The decorative lights and street lights at High Street West and Union Street were off for a number of months due to a Northern Power Grid fault.

"When the fault was fixed, all the lights came back on, including Christmas projections which had not been switched off before the fault.

"This is being rectified and the projections will be removed as soon as possible."