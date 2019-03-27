Sunderland at Wembley: School tells students they must be back for classes on Monday after Checkatrade Trophy following 'a number of holiday requests'

Fans might not be home for tea - but school pupils have been told they must be back for lessons after Sunderland's cup final game at Wembley this Sunday.

Related: Sunderland at Wembley: Pubs, parking, travel and food - everything supporters must know before Checkatrade Trophy final

Seaham High School has issued a warning to students and their parents after its staff received a series of holiday requests for Monday.

Seaham High School has said pupils must be back in time for classes following this Sunday's Checkatrade Trophy match.

A statement on the school's Facebook page said: "We are sure you are aware Sunderland have reached the final of the Checkatrade Trophy at Wembley on Sunday, March 31, kick-off 2:30pm.

"The club has announced it has been allocated nearly 39,000 tickets and we know lots of students and staff will be attending the game.

"Whilst, we wish Sunderland all the best for the match and all those travelling a safe journey, we need to remind all that attendance at school on Monday, April 1, is expected.

"This comes after we have received a number of holiday requests for Monday which we are unable to authorise."

The Echo has approached the school for further comment.

Related: Sunderland at Wembley: How to get free parking if you're going to the Checkatrade Trophy Final

