Sunderland at Wembley: How to get free parking if you're going to the Checkatrade Trophy Final

A Sunderland shopping centre is proving it's a good sport by offering free parking to SAFC fans heading to Wembley.

Thousands of Sunderland fans will back the Black Cats at Wembley on Sunday as they face Portsmouth FC in the Checkatrade Trophy Final.

And now the Bridges is giving the side some support of its own by allowing SAFC fans heading to London this weekend to park for free in the multi-storey.

Anyone who parks at the Bridges can show their match ticket to the car park office and will be given a free exit pass they can use on their return, which they can also collect ahead of the day.

The centre has also extended its normal car park hours to allow those travelling to the match to leave their vehicles in the early hours of Sunday morning and pick them up any time up to 11.30pm on Monday.

The centre decided to offer the free parking at the suggestion of a shopper, who called on the Bridges to give a helping hand to fans attending the game.

Andy Bradley, centre director, said: “This is such an exciting day for the whole city and it’s fantastic that so many supporters are going to Wembley, hopefully to see SAFC win the trophy."

“We wanted to do our bit as well and hopefully this will be really helpful to fans who are travelling either by train or by coach.”

The Bridges multi-storey will open at 4am on Sunday and will remain open all the way through until 11.30pm on Monday, giving fans plenty of time to reclaim their vehicles.

Exit tickets can be collected from the car park office at the entrance to the car park in advance by pressing the intercom.

Spaces will be allocated on a strictly first come/first served basis.