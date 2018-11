Hundreds from schools in Sunderland, Hetton, Washington and Houghton travelled to the cathedral for a Music Outreach Celebration, attended by families and friends. This year's performance was developed by Sunderland Music Hub, funded by the Department for Education and Arts Council England.

1. The children perform at Durham Cathedral They sang along with the Durham Cathedral Choristers. jpress Buy a Photo

2. Giving it their best performance Schools taking part included Albany Village Primary, Eppleton Academy Primary, Farringdon Academy, Fatfield Academy, Gillas Lane Primary Academy, Grangetown Primary, Hill View Junior Academy and St Patricks RC Primary. jpress Buy a Photo

3. A sweet song Pupils from schools across Sunderland, Hetton, Washington and Houghton travelled to Durham Cathedral to perform as part of a project. jpress Buy a Photo

4. Performing for families and friends Months of hard work come to fruition. jpress Buy a Photo

View more