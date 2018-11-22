Schools sing together as they celebrate their love of music with cathedral concert

Hundreds of voices helped raise the roof of one of the region’s most iconic buildings.

Pupils from schools across Sunderland, Hetton, Washington and Houghton travelled to Durham Cathedral to perform as part of a project which has seen its boy and girl Choristers team up with classes to help them prepare for their own end of term performance alongside the church’s choir.

Pupils from School's across Sunderland sing with Durham Cathedral Choiristers.

The Music Outreach Celebration concert brought together 200 children from schools including Albany Village Primary, Eppleton Academy Primary, Farringdon Academy, Fatfield Academy, Gillas Lane Primary Academy, Grangetown Primary, Hill View Junior Academy and St Patrick’s RC Primary as they performed for their families and friends.

This term’s Music Outreach Celebration was developed with Sunderland Music Hub, which is one of 122 national music education hubs, and managed by Together for Children (TfC) and funded by the Department for Education and Arts Council England.

Sunderland City Council portfolio holder for children’s services, Councillor Louise Farthing, said: “The concert is the result of months of hard work by the children, their teachers and Music Hub and I’m sure they will have fond memories of it for many years to come.”

