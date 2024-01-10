Durham Cathedral in Lego set to return in 2024

It could be ready by the half term break

A three-year wait is almost over - and people can soon see the Lego model of Durham Cathedral once more.

A team of volunteers is hard at work and rebuilding the model which will go back on display inside the Durham Cathedral Museum in February.

Volunteers are hard at work rebuilding the model.

The structure spent three years in storage during the Covid-19 pandemic.

A special place in people's hearts

Once it is finished, it will be housed in a new location in the Monks' Dormitory of the Durham Cathedral Museum.

Andrew Usher, Chief Officer for Visitor Experience and Enterprise at the Cathedral, said the model held 'a special place in people’s hearts.

Two of the figures which make up part of the model.

"Not only does it represent the first large-scale LEGO model to be built by members of the public, but also represents the many stories from the thousands of people, businesses and community groups who added their bricks.”

The model was first created after an ambitious fundraising project from 2013 to 2016.

The model on show in the Undercroft in 2016.

350,000 bricks in three years

It was built by members of the public, with each brick representing a £1 donation.

After the first brick was laid in July 2013, more than 350,000 bricks were added over the next 3 years.

Mr Usher added: "We’ve found some wonderful stories of how people came to lay a brick, including a couple who got married at the cathedral and bought a brick for everyone in their wedding party to place as a wedding favour.

"We discovered that the bricks for the Font were bought by a man named Mr Font and there’s so many other quirky tales to tell.

Keen to collect more stories

"We’re keen to collect and share more of these stories so if there is anyone out there who placed a brick and wants to share their memory can do so via our website.”

The Very Revd Dr Philip Plyming, Dean of Durham said: “The construction of Durham Cathedral from 1093 was an extraordinary achievement by an amazing group of people.

"Durham Cathedral in LEGO reflects this story, with many people coming together and creating an inspiring model for us all to enjoy.

"Just as we thank God for those who built this Cathedral for the glory of God 900 years ago, we thank God for each person who has laid a LEGO brick and played a part in the Cathedral's story today.”

People can visit the model for free and see the rebuild taking place over the next few weeks before it is fully restored in February.

For those wanting to explore the Museum further, tickets are available on arrival.