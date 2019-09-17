Dramatic pictures show scale of tyre fire at Sunderland Ayre's Quay
A large fire which could be seen across Sunderland was extinguished after hours of work by multiple fire crews.
The incident took place in the Deptford area of the city on Monday, September 16 – with Tyne and Wear Fire and Rescue Service urging the public to stay safe from the blaze by keeping away from the site and keeping their doors and windows closed.
Huge plumes of smoke could be seen across the city – from both sides of the river – while firefighters continued their hard work to bring the blaze under control.
A spokeswoman for Tyne and Wear Fire and Rescue Service confirmed that crews from Sunderland Central, Marley Park and North Moor fire stations attended the scene near to Beach Street, along with an aerial ladder platform from Gateshead station.
The service also confirmed that there were a large quantity of tyres on fire at Simpson Street, Deptford, with heat from the blaze later spreading to two nearby containers housing 27 cylinders.
A spokeswoman added: “Fire service personnel extinguished the fire and cooled the cyclinders then assisted the council to remove them from the incident ground.”
Posting on its Twitter account shortly before 9pm, the service said: “Crews at the scene and our control room have worked really hard to deal with the fire and stop it escalating.”
An update is expected from Tyne and Wear Fire and Rescue Service later on Tuesday, September 17.