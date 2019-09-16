Sunderland Ayre's Quay fire latest: Public warned to keep doors and windows closed
The public have been warned to keep doors and windows as firefighters continue to tackle a large tyres fire.
Monday, 16th September 2019, 21:10 pm
At least three fire crews tackled the incident around Beach Street, at Ayre’s Quay, on the south side of the River Wear at Deptford, Sunderland, after the alarm had been raised at 5.14pm on Monday.
Huge plumes of smoke quickly rose into the sky and could be seen on both sides of the city.
Tyne and Wear Fire and Rescue Service urged people to stay away from the blaze while they doused the fire and tweeted at around 8.30pm: “If you are in the Beach Street area of Deptford in Sunderland, please keep doors and windows closed as we have a ongoing incident.”
Fire crews were still at the scene at around 9pm although they are believed to be leaving within the hour.