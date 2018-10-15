Dozens of boxes created for Bradley Lowery Foundation Christmas appeal - here's how you can help

A charity set up in honour of a little boy who charmed the world with his bravery is already celebrating success with its Christmas appeal.

The Bradley Lowery Foundation launched its 2018 Christmas appeal last month, calling on the public to make donations of food, toiletries and clothes towards shoeboxes.

Once assembled, these will be distributed to those in homeless shelters and women's refuges in the run-up to Christmas, supporting those who are alone or on the streets.

Read more: 13 things you can donate to the Bradley Lowery Foundation shoebox appeal



In just a few short weeks, the charity has been inundated with supplies from well-wishers and supporters - and with two months still to go until the big day, they already have 82 boxes ready for those who need them.

But the Foundation's team still needs your help to get stocked up, and support as many people across the region as possible.

Bradley lost his fight against neuroblastoma cancer in 2017.

Related content: Bradley Lowery Foundation launches Christmas shoebox campaign to help homeless



An Amazon wish list has been set up to aid those wishing to donate choose some helpful items to fill the boxes. It lists a number of food items, toiletries and Christmas treats that can go towards a box.

Every donation is so valuable and worthwhile - but the Foundation is particularly in need of clothing, including thermals, gloves, hats and scarves and items for children.

Set up in the wake of Bradley's death in July last year, the Foundation in his name works to raise awareness and funds for other children facing a range of challenges. To date, they have helped raise thousands of pounds and given children some once-in-a-lifetime experiences.

The Bradley Lowery Foundation has launched an appeal to make shoeboxes this Christmas.

While carrying out a fundraiser for her son, mum Gemma Lowery revealed how moved she was by a homeless man who parted with his last pennies to support Bradley's fight.

It was this which made her so determined to help those less fortunate at Christmas.

She said: "This man gave my boy all the money he had. This is why this year, I want to try and give something back, I want to help the less fortunate people who at Christmas, will be spending time in the cold, or alone."

For more information about The Bradley Lowery Foundation and their work you can visit their website here.