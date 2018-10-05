13 things you can donate to the Bradley Lowery Foundation shoebox appeal

Everyone's thoughts will soon be turning to Christmas, and how we can help others less fortunate than ourselves.

The Bradley Lowery Foundation has pledged to its bit to help the homeless in the run-up to the festive season with a brand new shoebox campaign.

Set up by Bradley's family and friends in the wake of his death in 2017, the Foundation works to raise awareness and funds for children who need support with a range of different challenges.

Bradley, who was six when he died, fought terminal neuroblastoma cancer for a number of years. Fundraisers around the world donated money to his campaign.

Now, the Foundation team has started its Christmas drive by making up shoeboxes which will be distributed across Tyneside and Teesside at homeless shelters and women's refuges.

Brooke Mitchell with one of the boxes. Picture: Bradley Lowery Foundation.

An appeal has been made to the public for items to stock the boxes with items from toiletries to snacks and tasty Christmas treats.

Do you want to help out but you aren't sure where to start?

Here are some of the items on the charity's Amazon wish list:

Foil survival blankets

Gemma Lowery, front, at the launch of the Bradley Lowery Foundation at the Stadium of Light.

Thermal trousers, gloves and long-sleeved tops

Toothpaste

Thermos mug

Drawstring rucksack

Bars of soap

Porridge oats

Antiperspirant

Baby wipes

Cereal bars

Candy canes

Instant cups of soup

Plasters

You can view the Amazon wish list in full here.

*If you want to take part in the charity's #ItsNiceToBeNice shoebox campaign, you can reach out to them on social media, or email contact@bradleyloweryfoundation.com