Sagar Saihi, 26, and his wife Shalla Kaur, also 26 and 35 weeks pregnant, moved into their flat above the King Cod on Front Road two weeks ago but have been awoken twice in eight days as both windows on their bedrooms have been smashed by bricks being hurled by yobs in the early hours of the morning.

The couple moved to Sunderland to manage the recently purchased family business and while the chip shop has been left alone, they “can’t understand” why their new home is being targeted.

The first incident took place on Monday August 8 with the second attack reported on Tuesday August 16.

Sagar said: “I was asleep when all of a sudden I was awoken by the smashing glass. It was a double glass window and the smash was really loud. I was very scared and at first I thought someone was trying to break-in.

"I looked on the security camera and it showed two people riding away on motorbikes.”

The couple then faced the prospect of spending the night with a broken window before having to clear up the glass and board up the window the following morning.

Sagar Saihi with the brick that was used to smash the glass on his flat window in what was the second of two attacks.

Sagar added: “A week later the same thing happened again. I’m so confused as to why this is happening as we’ve only just moved into the area and don’t even know anyone. It makes me wonder whether someone has a problem with whoever lived here previously.”

Sagar was particularly concerned for his heavily pregnant wife, Shalla, who couldn’t sleep after the incidents.

She said: “We were asleep and so it was really frightening. I was panicking and worried about my baby. We were planning on using one of the rooms in which the window was smashed for the baby but now I’m really worried in case it happens again.”

The boarded up windows in the flat following the attack.

To replace the broken windows will cost around £400 but Sagar has decided to wait.

He said: “We have decided to wait until this hopefully calms down as I don’t want to replace the windows and then find it happens again."

The couple have submitted CCTV footage to Northumbria Police who have launched a full investigation into the attack.

A police spokesperson said: “Shortly after 11am on August 8, we received a report of damage at an address on Front Road, Sunderland.

The broken window from the first attack.

“It was reported that a bedroom window had been smashed earlier that day at around 1am.

“A further report came in shortly after 2.30am on August 16, reporting that another window had been smashed using a brick.

“Thankfully, no one was injured during either incident.

“Enquiries are ongoing and anyone with information is asked to contact police quoting reference number NP-20220808-0340.”

Sagar added: “We moved here from Langley Park, where we never had any issues, and all we want to do is be part of the local community. Everyone else has been really friendly and we really don’t want this to happen again.”