Double trouble for Sunderland twins who tried to trick police over their indentities

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Reece and Bradley Storey, both 22, of Manx Square, High Southwick, each pretended to be the other when the car they were traveling in was pulled over.

Bradley was found driving his brother’s Audi A4 in Raleigh Road, Hylton Red House, at noon on Sunday, May 15 – despite being banned.

He ran away when challenged, leaving his sibling, who had a broken leg in a cast, in the passenger seat, South Tyneside Magistrates’ Court heard.

South Tyneside Magistrates Court.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

To avoid justice, they deliberately gave police incorrect identity details but were found out when suspicions were aroused at the roadside.

Reece’s injury meant he was unable to drive, and he had allowed his brother to do so in response to an alleged medical emergency.

Prosecutor Stephen Davies said: “The vehicle was stopped, and the occupants were twin brothers.

“The driver described himself as being Reece Storey and the passenger identified himself as Bradley Storey. He had a leg in a cast.

“The officers were suspicious, and checks showed it was in fact the other way around and that Bradley was the driver and Reece the passenger.

“Bradley ran off. Reece was the registered keeper and held a valid driving licence and insurance.

“He had clearly agreed that his brother could drive the vehicle. He couldn’t drive because of a broken leg.”

Bradley pleaded guilty to driving while disqualified and without insurance.

The court was told he was banned for dangerous driving in 2018 and must pass a driving test before he can motor again.

Reece, who has no previous convictions, admitted allowing his brother to drive his car without insurance, and both pleaded guilty to obstructing police.

Defending Bradley, Chris Wilson said his client had agreed to drive due to his brother’s girlfriend suffering a medical issue.

He said: “They panicked and made the erroneous decision to do what they did. In trying to do the right thing, Bradley did the wrong thing.”

Duncan Emmerson, defending Reece, said: “It was a silly, one-off mistake to let his brother drive.”

District Judge Zoe Passfield fined Reece £120 for obstructing police and £80 for allowing his brother to drive.

He was given six penalty points and must pay £85 court costs and a £34 victim surcharge.