XL bully' dog attack in Shiney Row: Murder suspect bailed as investigation continues
The attack occurred on Tuesday evening.
A man arrested on suspicion of murder following a fatal dog attack in Sunderland has been bailed.
Emergency services were called to Maple Terrace in Shiney Row shortly before 6.55pm on Tuesday, October 3, after reports a dog had injured a man.
Ian Langley 54, of Sunderland, was taken to hospital with serious injuries and passed away that night.
His family are being supported by specially trained officers.
A 44-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of wounding with intent to cause Grievous Bodily Harm at the time and subsequently re-arrested on suspicion of murder.
Police have today, Thursday, October 5, confirmed he has been released on police bail with conditions while enquiries continue.
The dog, which is believed to have been an XL Bully, was destroyed at the scene. A second animal, believed to be of the same breed, was also seized as a precaution.
A police cordon remains in place this morning and flowers have been left at the scene.
Members of the public can also get in touch using the ‘Tell Us Something’ page of the Northumbria Police website or call 101 quoting reference number NP-20231003-0979.