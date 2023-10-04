Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A man who was fatally injured by a suspected Xl Bully dog in Sunderland has been named by police.

Ian Langley, 54, of Sunderland, died after being allegedly injured by a dog outside an address in Maple Terrace, Shiney Row, on Tuesday, October 3.

A force spokesperson said: "Ian’s next of kin have been informed and are being supported by specially trained officers. We ask their privacy is respected at this difficult time."

A 44-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of wounding with intent to cause Grievous Bodily Harm.

Following Ian’s death, he was re-arrested on suspicion of murder and remains in police custody at this time.The dog was destroyed at the scene to ensure the safety of the public.

While further assessment will be carried out, officers believe the dog to be an XL Bully breed.

The forensics team at the scene. PA

A second dog, also believed to be an XL Bully breed, was also seized as a precaution.

Enquiries into the incident continue – as officers remain in the area.

Detective Chief Inspector Angela Hudson, of Northumbria Police, said: “Our thoughts remain with Ian’s family and loved ones, as we continue to support them at this tragic time.

“Our investigation is ongoing, as we look to get answers for Ian’s family around what has happened.

“I would urge any further witnesses or anyone with information to contact police as soon as possible.

“Your help could prove vital in this case.“While our investigation is at an early stage, we do believe those involved were known to each other, and there is no wider risk to the public.

“I would also continue to ask people not to speculate about the incident online, including on social media, while enquiries continue.”

