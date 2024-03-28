Shiney Row XL Bully dog attack murder suspect released on bail

He first answered bail in January.
By Kevin Clark
Published 28th Mar 2024, 14:19 GMT
A man arrested on suspicion of murder following a fatal dog attack in Sunderland has again been bailed.

Emergency services were called to Maple Terrace in Shiney Row shortly before 6.55pm on Tuesday, October 3, after reports a dog had injured a man.

Ian Langley 54, of Sunderland, was taken to hospital with serious injuries and passed away that night.

A cordon in place at the timeA cordon in place at the time
A 44-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of wounding with intent to cause Grievous Bodily Harm at the time and subsequently re-arrested on suspicion of murder.

Police confirmed on Thursday, October 5, that he had been released on police bail with conditions while enquiries continue.

He initially answered bail in January and was released with a condition to return yesterday, Wednesday, March 27.

He has now been rebailed until the end of June.

The dog, which is believed to have been an XL Bully, was destroyed at the scene. A second animal, believed to be of the same breed, was also seized as a precaution.

Anyone with information can get in touch using the ‘Tell Us Something’ page of the Northumbria Police website or calling 101, quoting reference number NP-20231003-0979.

