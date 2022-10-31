Woman suffers puncture wound to wrist after being bitten by German Shepherd dog

The incident occurred between 3.30pm and 4pm on Sunday, October 16, in Chillingham Drive in Chester-le-Street.

The woman suffered a puncture wound to her wrist which is understood to have required treatment by a doctor when she was bitten by the dog.

The animal’s owner was a man, who is described as around 5ft 9ins tall and of slim build.

He is believed to have been in the company of a woman and two young boys at the time of the incident.

Now Durham Constabulary is appealing fro the man, or anyone who knows who he is, to come forward.

Anyone who is able to identify the owner is asked to contact PC Emma Bartley on the non-emergency 101, quoting incident number 64 of October 17.

