Two men and two women arrested after report of attempted robbery at bakery

Northumbria Police said it received a report of a robbery at Edinburgh Bakery on Station Avenue North, Fencehouses at 9.25am today (Monday, October 31).

It was reported that a man entered the store and made threats towards staff, demanding money from the till, but made off empty-handed a short time later.

Officers were sent to the area and an investigation was launched.

Two men – aged 32 and 25 – have been arrested on suspicion of robbery, while two women – aged 21 and 47 – have been arrested on suspicion of assisting an offender. All four remain in police custody at this time.

A Northumbria Police spokesperson said: “Nobody was injured in the incident and there is no wider risk to the public. Anyone with information is asked to contact police via the ‘Tell Us Something’ page of our website or by calling 101 quoting log NP-20221031-0214.”