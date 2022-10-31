COURT LATEST: Man charged after stolen pharmacy van collides with bus in Sunderland

Police were alerted to a sighting of the van in the Hendon area shortly before 4.15pm on Thursday, October 27.

The vehicle – a delivery van used by a local pharmacy – had been reported stolen after a recent burglary earlier in the day.

Officers were sent to the area, with support from the National Police Air Service and the Northumbria Police’s Motor Patrols and Dog Section.

Emergency services remain at the scene.

At around 5.20pm, police received a report the van had collided with a bus in Suffolk Street, in Hendon.

When police arrived, three men attempted to flee but were arrested after a short chase on foot. They were taken to hospital to be checked over for minor injuries before being taken into police custody.

Nobody on the bus was injured.

David Binns, 31, of no fixed abode, appeared at Newcastle Magisrates Court on Saturday, October 29, charged with two counts of criminal damage under £5,000; joint burglary business/community theft; dangerous driving, driving otherwise than in accordance with alicence, using a vehicle without insurance and theft of a motor vehicle.

A police cordon remains in place.

The case was committed to Newcastle Crown Court on Monday, November 28, and Binns was remanded in custody.

No pleas were entered.

The two men arrested - aged 30 and 44 – have been released on police bail.

Detective Inspector Dave Weir, of Northumbria Police, urged anyone offered illicit prescription drugs to get in touch: “Unless you have been properly prescribed medication via your doctor or pharmacy, you can never be sure what substances contain and the impact they could have on you,” he said.

The scene this morning

“It is important that any drugs found are reported to the police so they can be disposed of safely and not left in public – they can be taken to local police stations.”

Officers are continuing to ask the public to check their vehicles are secure, property doors and windows are locked, and that any valuables are kept out of sight.

Enquiries into the incident are continuing and anyone with information is asked to contact police using the ‘Tell Us Something’ page on the force website or by calling 101 quoting log NP-20221027-0680.

In an emergency, or if a crime is taking place, always ring 999.